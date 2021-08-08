Woman Critical In Crocodile Attack In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A woman sustained critical injuries in an attack by a crocodile in Kendrapara district. The victim has been identified as Ahalya Parida from Chhatara Badhi village under Tantiapali police limits.

According to reports, the woman had gone to a nearby river to attend nature’s call when suddenly a crocodile emerged from the river and dragged her into deep water.

She, somehow, swam to the shore. Hearing her cries for help, some villagers ran to the spot and rescued her.

Reportedly, she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.