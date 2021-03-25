Woman Critical After Bomb Planted For Poaching Explodes

Dhenkanal: In an unfortunate incident, a woman was injured after a bomb that was planted for poaching wild boar exploded.

The incident has been reported from Talasahi village under Kankadahada police station in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, the bomb exploded suddenly leaving the woman critically injured.

Noticing the bleeding victim, locals rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the persons involved behind the plantation of the explosives are yet to be identified and tracked.