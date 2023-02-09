Woman Cop Shot Dead In Bihar’s Katihar

Patna: A woman police constable was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar’s Katihar district on Wednesday, officials said today.

Prema Bharti (22), was returning home when she was allegedly shot dead by some people on NH-81 near Bhatwara panchayat of Korha block at around 8 pm.

According to an eyewitness, the woman was on a bike when she was gunned down. Hearing the shots, the locals rushed to the spot and informed the police about the same.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body of the woman for post-mortem. Two empty cartridges including a live one and a mobile phone were recovered from the spot.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.