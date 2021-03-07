Woman commits suicide over ‘family feud’ in Nayagarh

Bhapur: A 47-year-woman committed suicide by consuming poison over a suspected family feud at Banamalipur Kumbharsahi under Fatehgarh police station in Nayagarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Golap Muduli, wife of Jaydev Muduli. The couple has a daughter and a 14-year-old son.

According to reports, a quarrel broke out in the family on Saturday night following which the woman allegedly consumed poison. After the family members found out, they rushed her to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital for treatment but the doctor pronounced her ‘brought dead’.

Fatehgarh police registered a case of unnatural death into the incident and sent the body for post-mortem.