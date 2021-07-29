Woman Commits Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Moving Train In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A married woman allegedly killed herself by jumping in front of a moving train near Kargil slum in the State capital here on Thursday.

According to reports, the woman, whose identity was not known immediately, was coming to her parents’ place near Ravi Talkies from Patrapada with her husband in a car. Meanwhile, she got off the vehicle near Kargil Basti and jumped in front of a moving train, resulting in her death on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.