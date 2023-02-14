Woman Commits Suicide After Killing Minor Sons In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A woman allegedly killed her two minor sons and later died by suicide in Durukulia village under Champua police limits in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Khyanaprabha Nayak, wife of Bhimsen Nayak, and their two minor sons Johnson (4) and Chandan (2).

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the elder daughter of the couple, returned from school on Monday she found the door of their house locked from the inside. Thereafter she informed her neighbours and sought their help.

The neighbours first knocked at the door and when there was no response they tried to break open the door. However, failing to do so, a few of them climbed to the roof of the house and removed a few tiles to see what was inside.

Later they found that Khyanaprabha was hanging from the ceiling of the ceiling, while her minor sons were lying dead on the floor.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.