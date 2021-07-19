Woman Commits Suicide After Killing Her Son

Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a woman ended her life after killing her son over a family feud at Sankhai village under Itamati block in Nayagarh district late last night.

The identities of the deceased were not known immediately.

As per reports, a heated argument broke out between the woman and her husband last night. The argument turns ugly when the woman committed suicide by hanging herself after strangulating her son to death.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.