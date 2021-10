Woman Beaten By RPF Constable On Train In Sundergarh

Rourkela: A woman was allegedly beaten by an RPF constable over travelling without a ticket in Gitanjali Express in Sundergarh district.

According to reports, the incident took place while the woman was travelling in Gitanjali Express had a heated argument over travelling without a ticket with the RPF constable. In a fit of rage, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly thrashed her.

Following this, the injured woman lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) Rourkela.