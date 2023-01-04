Woman Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Police DG Office In Cuttack

Cuttack: A woman tried to set herself ablaze outside the office of Police DG, Cuttack, on Wednesday.

The victim, Sasmita Palai, a resident of Kendrapara’s Pattamundei area, has alleged that a journalist, named Saroj Rath, had been blackmailing her by making her videos.

Despite repeated requests and complaints, police did not look into the matter, alleged the woman.

Following this, the woman decided to kill herself.

Sasmita reached the Police DG office this morning and poured kerosene on herself. Meanwhile, the police personnel present at the spot rushed and rescued the woman, said sources.