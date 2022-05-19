Woman Attempts Self-immolation Outside Malkangiri PS

Malkangiri: A woman attempted self-immolation outside Malkangiri Police station on Thursday alleging police inaction.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of Bangala village, had reportedly lodged a complaint on May 9 alleging torture by villagers. However, no action was taken despite the complaint. Following this, she took the extreme step to end her life.

The security personnel deployed outside foiled the self-immolation bid and rescued her.