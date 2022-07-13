Woman Attacked With Acid In Cuttack

Athagarh: A 36-year-old woman sustained serious burns after some unidentified persons attacked with her acid at Nuapatna village under Tigiria police limits in Cuttack district.

The victim has been identified as Reena Sahoo.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 4 am today when the victim stepped out of her house.

She was initially rushed to Tigiria Community Health Centre (CHC), and later shifted to the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack after her health condition deteriorated.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, preliminary reports suggest that the accused attacked the woman over non-repayment of loan amount.

Police have launched a probe and efforts are underway to nab the accused persons, said sources.