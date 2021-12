Nabarangpur: A woman has sustained critical injuries after getting stung by a swarm of bees at Jatabal under Papadhandi Police limits in Nabarangpur district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the woman had gone to attend nature’s call when a swarm of bees attacked her leaving her grievously injured.

The injured woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and the health condition of the woman is stated to be stable.