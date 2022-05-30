Woman Assistant Professor ‘Raped’ By Colleague In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police has registered a case against an assistant professor of a city-based private institution after a former woman employee leveled rape allegations against him.

According to reports, the woman, who hails from Chhattisgarh, had lodged a complaint at Kabir Nagar police station alleging that the accused outraged her modesty multiple times and also blackmailed her nude photographs.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that when she was employed as an assistant professor at a private institution in Bhubaneswar’s Khandagiri area, she came in contact with a male colleague of the institution.

In September 2021, the accused called her to a hotel in Jagamara area. The complainant alleged that the accused spiked her drink following which she fell unconscious. The accused then raped her and also captured photos and videos of the shameful act.

The accused allegedly raped the woman multiple times by blackmailing with her nude photographs to make it viral.

Unable to bear the trauma, the complainant left the job and returned to her native place in the neighbouring state. As time passed by, she mustered courage and narrated her ordeal before her parents recently and an FIR was lodged with the Kabir Nagar police station.

As per reports, Raipur DIG had also discussed about the case with Bhubaneswar DCP regarding the investigation and further actions.