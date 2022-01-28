Woman Arrested In Cuttack For Selling Spurious Liquor

Cuttack: A woman in Cuttack’s Dargha Bazar area has been arrested on Friday for being involved in the illicit trade of spurious liquor.

The woman has been identified as a resident of the same locality.

A total of 10 litres of spurious liquor and intoxicating tablets have been seized from her possession.

She was selling adulterated liquor in the Dargha Bazar area of the city to locals and also to people from neighbouring districts, police said.

The Commissionerate of Police have registered a case in this connection and investigating further to ascertain the links of the accused, police added.