Woman Along With Her Paramour Kills Daughter, Throws Body From Moving Train

Jaipur: Police here have arrested a married woman and her lover for allegedly killing her three-year-old girl and throwing her body from a moving train, police said on Thursday.

As per reports, the incident has been reported from in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district.

According to police, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the woman, identified as Sunita strangled her daughter Kiran and wrapped her body in a bedsheet with the help of his lover Sunny and went to Sriganganagar railway station.

They boarded a train at 6:10 am and when it reached a bridge on a canal before Fatuhi railway station, they dropped the body from the moving train, said a senior official.

Sunita, who has five children, lives in Shastri Nagar with Sunny and her two daughters, whereas, three children live with her husband, police said.

Police have arrested the accused duo and during interrogation, the woman has confessed to the crime.