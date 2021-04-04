Woman alleges being beaten up by cops in Berhampur

Berhampur: Bada Bazar police landed in soup after a woman alleged that she was beaten up by cops when she approached the police station to solve her family dispute.

Dukhi Nayak wife of Kabir Nayak who hails from Pandab Nagar under the Bada Bazar police station said she was summoned to the police station along with her husband to find out a rapprochement.

But, when they turned up at the police station, the police officials, instead of solving the matter bashed her mercilessly.

Additional SP Pravat Routray said the matter is being investigated following a complaint lodged by the woman. Action will be taken against the officials responsible for the act.