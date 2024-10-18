Rayagada: A mother-daughter duo lost their limbs after falling off a train at Singapur Road railway station in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Ratika Chandana and her daughter Hastini Chandana.

The injured mother and daughter were initially taken to Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital but were subsequently transferred to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital as their condition worsened.

Ratika Chandana sustained a fractured left leg, and both her hands and her other leg were severed in the accident. Hastini Chandana underwent amputation of her right hand and leg.

The mother and daughter, accompanied by Chaitanya Chandana, residents of Kanijhuri in Titlagarh, had travelled to Jinjili Baadi in the Rayagada district to attend a relative’s funeral two days prior. The accident occurred on Friday as they were on their way back home.

