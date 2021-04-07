Woman, 3-YO Son Found Dead In Khurda

Khurda: A woman and her minor son were found dead inside a house at Bauri Sahi in Brahmanakusadiha village under Balugaon block of Khurda district.

The deceased have been identified as Sasmita Nayak, wife of Bibhu Nayak of the village, and her 3-year-old son.

While family members have claimed that they have committed suicide by hanging, police have initiated a probe to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident. Meanwhile, the bodies were sent for a post mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and a crime and forensics team was called in to collect evidence.

Reportedly, Balugaon Police have detained all the family members for interrogation.