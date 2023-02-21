WODC Chairman Reviews Ongoing Development Projects In Kalahandi

Bhubaneswar: In recent years Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) has repositioned itself as a strategic partner to the development of the western Odisha region. Apart from its own funding it has partnered with other agencies working in the 11 districts administered by WODC. The WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy and WODC CEO are individually and jointly monitoring the funding and concerned development from time to time.

In the current tour, today they visited blocks of Lanjigarh, Madanpur-Rampur, Narla, Keshinga Karlamunda etc. in Kalahandi. They inspected the projects including a Mini stadium at Rishida, Yatri Niwas at Belakhandi Keshinga, an Indoor stadium at Narla, Kalyan Mandap at Lanjigarh etc.

The range of projects under development is a testimony of the inclusive development emphasized by WODC since its new incarnation. The team also listened to the public appeal for renovation and beautification of water bodies at Rishida and Madanpur-Rampur, Instream Storage System on Tel river at Belakhandi, Keshinga etc. which requires coordination with other agencies and being suitably addressed.

The Chairman WODC accepted the suggestions from the public and advised the route of the proposal in the prescribed format through the office of the Collector, Kalahandi. During today’s tour, the team visited the Rice Husk-based Thermal insulation material manufacturing unit at Madanpur-Rampur. The factory has received support from the Government of Odisha under the Startup Odisha initiative.

During the visit, the WODC chairman was accompanied by Mr Bhupinder Singh, MLA-Narla, CEO Dr Ajit Mishra, Ms P Anwesha Reddy, Collector cum DM Kalahandi etc.