WODC Chairman reviews construction work of Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela

Bhubaneswar: WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy during his visit to Rourkela today reviewed all the line department officials in the RMC conference hall. The review was done on the achievement made in Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fishery, MSME, OLM & ITDA on livelihood activities taken up under different schemes.

The WODC Chairman sensitized all the officials for District Economic Planning by creating a viable platform for private entrepreneur with felt need economic activities. He desired that district-level officials should work in a convergence mode. Existing supply chains on different sectors need to be mapped & commercial farming should be promoted. There is high potentiality in the District for non conventional crops like Ground nut, Moong & Sunflower. Pisiculture in the District is in an increasing trend by involving the individual beneficiaries & WSHGs in GP & private tanks as well. Finally Chairman called upon everyone that they should work in a convergence mode with team spirit for the stakeholders in a cluster approach with sustainability, branding & market linkage.

Tripathy today also visited Govt Autonomous College, Rourkela & inaugurated the Post-graduate Department of Computer Science, which has been constructed out of the convergence of funds of DMF & Deptt of Higher Education with a cost of Rs.92 lakhs. Addressing the students, Tripathy called upon the students to take advantage of the latest technology & trainings imparted by the Govt in different programmes to upgrade their skills to get established themselves in different sectors.

During his visit to Rourkela today, the WODC Chairman went to the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium & Recovery Center, which are in construction stage for the ensuing 2023 Hockey World Cup. Estimated the cost of the stadium Rs 181cr. Chairman reviewed the progress of work likely to be completed by Oct.2022. This sports infrastructure will be helpful for promotion of Hockey with exposure to the local Hockey players, who have passion to be strong in this field.

WODC Chairman also went to the ongoing construction of football Stadium, athletic track, swimming pool & multipurpose sports activities with multi stage car parking arrangement at Bisra Maidan at Rourkela at an estimated the cost of Rs 148cr & reviewed the progress of work. This is likely to be completed by November 2022. This multi discipline sports infrastructure will be of immense help to the sports men & women.

Further, Tripathy went to the Skill Development Training Center. CIPET-BPUT is imparting to 40 numbers of trainees from mining affected Blocks of Sundargarh District. Chairman interacted with the trainers & trainees on Machine Operator (Plastic Processing & Plastic Injection Moulding). He advised them to take advantage of such training for their capacity building & skill development for good placement. He called upon entrepreneurs to take benefit from different Government Schemes & programme.