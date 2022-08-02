WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy Visits Deogarh

Bhubaneswar: Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) and Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Asit Tripathy today visited Deogarh. He went to Deogarh College and interacted with the students and the faculty members.

Addressing the students and faculties Tripathy said, “Education today need to be value and utility oriented. It must instil confidence and enterprising ability in the students”.

He added, “Deogarh district has a high potential for different trades and enterprises in agri- entrepreneurship and MSME sectors”. He called upon the students to “tap the newly emerging opportunities which were not available earlier”. Along with education entrepreneurship building and skill development are the call of the day. Chairman called upon the Principal and faculty members to encourage the students to take up self ventures than that seeking just employment somewhere.

In the afternoon, Tripathy looked into the field level progress of the finishing works of under construction of 500-seater Auditorium cum Sports Complex at Nua Taliroi hilltop out of WODC Fund amounting to Rs 4.97cr. This was a long-felt need-based project proposed by District Administration.

The project is being executed by the R & B Division of Deogarh. Tripathy directed to complete the project in the next few days. The stadium would be of immense help to the people for various sports events and socio-cultural activities.