WMO Recognises 3 IMD Observatories Including Odisha’s Cuttack as Long Term Observing Stations

Bhubaneswar: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has recognised three IMD observatories including Odisha’s Cuttack as long term observing stations for more than 100 years of hydrological observations, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday

Two other IMD observatories are Dwarka and Veraval in Gujarat, informed the IMD.

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department and Permanent Representative of India to WMO received the certificates from the President of WMO in a ceremony organised during WM Congress on 24th May 2023.

The IMD also congratulated the serving and retired colleagues of IMD, Dwarka, Veraval and Cuttack for the achievement.