Withdrawal of monsoon from Odisha in next 2-3 days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from several parts of the country including Odisha, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.As per the IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh; some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana; and some more parts of Maharashtra and Central Arabian Sea during the next 2-3 days.

Today, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the remaining parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The weather forecast for Odisha for the next five days is as below:

Day 1: (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.10.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.10.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 08.10.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.10.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 09.10.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Rayagada, and Koraput, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.10.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 10.10.2023)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.10.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 11.10.2023)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.