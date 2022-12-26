With the Blessings of Our Mothers, Biju Janata Dal Will Serve the People of Odisha for a Century, Says Naveen

Puri: BJD Supremo & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday called upon the people having faith in the development of the state and dreaming of a new Odisha, to come forward and join the social movement named Biju Janata Dal.

Speaking at the 25th Foundation Day Celebrations of Biju Janata Dal in Puri Talabania, Patnaik imparted four point Mantra to his Party workers on serving the people of Odisha and taking the state to new highs.

Addressing the gathering, CM Naveen said that the Biju Janata Dal has become a social movement which is constantly striving to further the people’s aspirations, confidence and self-respect.

“Today Biju Janata Dal is celebrating 25 years of service to the people of Odisha. I am indebted to the four and a half crore people of Odisha who have given us the opportunity to serve them. The Biju Janata Dal is always indebted to the people of Odisha,” he said.

Stating that leaders from other political parties in Parliament and in other meetings laud BJD for being the most successful regional party ever Naveen told party leaders that the BJD has been working for the welfare of the people on the basis of the people’s confidence.

Naveen said “Our first duty is Our State and People, the interest of Odisha, the Development of Odisha, Glory of Odisha, the Language of Odisha, and the Culture of Odisha. Biju Janata Dal is working for the self-respect of Odias.”

The second is – Biju Babu’s Principles. I have always said that Biju Babu was not a leader, he was a phenomenon and he was completely futuristic – way ahead of his times. Every drop of his blood contained the prosperity of Odisha and pride of Odisha. The Party formed based on the path shown by the great leader is right on the path and working will always continue to do so.

The third is – Transparent and Clean Governance. Our vested interest is the Development of Odisha, the development of the people of Odisha. There is no second vested interest for the party.

The fourth is – Empowerment of Women. Since the people of Odisha blessed us in the year 2000, our priority has been the empowerment of our mothers. We strongly believe that the development of our mothers will take Odisha further. That is why Mission Shakti has become a mass movement for women empowerment.

“I have always said that if mothers become strong, families will be strong, if mothers are strong, the state will be strong, if mothers are strong, the country will be strong. If one is not, there will not be the other. For Biju Janata Dal, the development of all sections is important. Be them our tribal brothers and sisters or the Dalit brothers and sisters, or the Christian and Muslim brothers and sisters, Odisha will prosper if everyone prospers.

The Biju Janata Dal is working for the development of Odisha from Malkangiri to Mayurbhanj and Bargarh to Puri and to every village, and town. Bringing in Inclusive growth and removing regional imbalance is our duty,” Naveen said.

“BJD is a social movement. It is a movement to further the aspirations, confidence and pride of the people of Odisha. Every house needs to participate in this movement. Help us to build the Odisha of our dreams. In another 12 years, we will celebrate 100 years of the formation of Odisha. I need not tell that where we have reached in the last twenty years. You all and the world know that and are seeing.

I call upon and request all who believe in the development of Odisha and want to serve the mother Odisha to come in large numbers and join the Biju Janata Dal. Be Professionals, Social Workers, Artists, Sports Persons or Farmers, or belonging to any field, particularly the youth who are seeing a dream of new Odisha come to join the Biju Janata Dal. Biju Janata Dal is the strength of Odisha”, he said.

“My sincere request to mothers to come forward and take responsibility. With the blessings of our mothers, not 25 years, not 50 years, Biju Janata Dal will serve for hundred years. The symbol of Conch will always blow the victory sound of Odisha’s pride”, Naveen concluded.