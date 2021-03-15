With poor road, pregnant woman carried on stretcher to reach ambulance

Keonjhar: A pregnant woman was carried on a stretcher for about two kilometres to reach the ambulance to be shifted to a hospital.

The incident has been reported from Kantala village in Keonjhar district.

As per available information, one Sita Birua of the village complained of labour pain following which family members contacted the 108 ambulance to take her to the nearest hospital.

But the emergency vehicle could not reach her house as the road condition is not motorable.

Though the ambulance staffer wanted to inform the patient’s family about the same, they were unable to contact them due to poor network connection.

With no other options left, the ambulance staffers reached the woman’s house and carried her on a stretcher to the emergency vehicle that was stationed nearly 2kms away from the pick-up location.

She was then admitted to the hospital.