With over 100 Indians held at Sao Paulo airport, Brazil’s Vieira in New Delhi for bilateral talks

Sao Paulo: Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira arrived in New Delhi late Saturday to participate in the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting.

During his stay, Vieira will engage in discussions with his Indian counterpart, Dr. S. Jaishankar. This visit follows recent reports that 100 Indians are among 600 Asian migrants detained at Guarulhos Airport in Sao Paulo without visas.

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Vieira is visiting India from August 25 to 28, 2024. He is scheduled to co-chair the joint commission meeting with Jaishankar on August 27.

As Brazil holds the G20 Presidency this year, the Ministers will deliberate on advancing key G20 outcomes from India’s Presidency the previous year, as per the MEA’s Saturday statement.

The MEA further stated, “India and Brazil enjoy a comprehensive relationship founded on shared principles. Foreign Minister Vieira’s upcoming visit is expected to enhance the strategic partnership initiated in 2006 and to discover new collaborative opportunities in bilateral, regional, and multilateral contexts across various sectors.”

Vieira’s arrival coincides with the detention of 666 migrants, including Indians, Nepalese, and Vietnamese, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, as they await entry into the country.

At least 100 Indian migrants are among those held at Sao Paulo International Airport without visas, enduring extremely poor conditions.

A Public Defender’s Office spokesperson reported that the migrants are confined to an area without food or water access, and children are also without blankets.

The office spokesperson emphasized the dire conditions at the airport, noting that a 39-year-old Ghanaian migrant passed away there two weeks ago, with the cause of death still undetermined. It remains unclear whether his death occurred during his detention at the airport or en route to the hospital.