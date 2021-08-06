With No Bridge, Residents Of Kandhamal Village Brave Through Flooded Canal

Phulbani: Even after 74 years of Independence, residents of Budani Panga and Garapali villages in Kandhamal district have been living a life deprived of basic necessities.

The residents in these two villages confront danger on a daily basis as they are forced to swim a canal to reach their workplaces. The journey poses a greater threat for children and the elderly.

Men, women, and even children are forced to cross the canal by swimming as it is the only way the villagers can reach the main road, schools and start their work for the day.

Similarly, children from the village have to cross the river every day to reach their school. The situation worsens during the rainy season. The students are forced to remain absent from their schools for long periods.

Parents were also seen carrying their children in large utensils to cross the canal while some were seen carrying patients on cots.

In order to reach the block and school, or to purchase their daily needs the locals have to wade through the creek that separates the village from the rest of the world.

With a population of over 500 people, the village has over 200 families. The village, situated 18 km from the Katringia panchayat, also lacks basic amenities like electricity, schools, and proper drinking water facility.

Meanwhile, villagers are claiming that they have written multiple complaints to their elected representatives but to no avail.