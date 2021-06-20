With 58,419 new COVID cases, India registers lowest daily rise in 81 days

New Delhi: India recorded 58,419 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,576 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 87,619 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,87,66,009.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,98,81,965 with 7,29,243 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,86,713.

A total of 27,66,93,572 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

