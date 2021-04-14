With 1.84 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, India Records Its Biggest-Ever Single Day Spike

New Delhi: India recorded its biggest-ever single-day spike with 184,372 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. With this, India’s COVID tally has shot up to 13,873,825 cases, according to MoHFW.

This is also the fourth straight day of the country seeing over 1.5 lakh new cases and the eighth straight of over one lakh cases.

The counrty also witnessed 1,027 fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 172,115.

India is the 2nd worst-hit nation in terms of total Covid-19 cases and 3rd-worst hit country in terms of active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,519,208), Kerala (1,172,882), Karnataka (1,074,869), Tamil Nadu (940,145), and Andhra Pradesh (928,664).

On the other hand, Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 138,000,581 infected by the deadly contagion. While 111,021,803 have recovered, 2,971,104 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,069,710, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, India, Brazil and Belgium.