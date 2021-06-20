Witch Hunting Leaves One Dead In Ganjam, Police Detains Over 30 Villagers

Ganjam: Over 30 people of Ramayapali village under Chamakhandi police limits in Ganjam district have been arrested on Sunday for assaulting other villagers over suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

The matter came to light on Saturday after a person was thrashed to death while as many as two others had to sustain injuries by a group of people on charges of practicing sorcery.

The deceased has been identified as N. Venkat of the same village, who was admitted to Berhampur DHH in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

According to sources, the incident took place at Ramayapali village on Saturday evening when the villagers barged into a house where Venkat was performing some puja with others and attacked them.

The mob alleged that Venkat and others were practicing sorcery and later, they thrashed the people who were present in the house.

Following this, Venkat was critically injured and shifted to Berhampur DHH and two others admitted to a hospital in Chhatrapur.

On being informed about the incident, Chamakhandi police detained over 30 people for interrogation in connection with the incident. Further probe is on.