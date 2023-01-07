‘Wish granted’: Urfi Javed slips into black bikini and handcuffs (Watch video)

Mumbai: Urfi Javed, who keeps making headlines for either her outfits or her legal troubles, shared a picture as a fitting reply to all. She posted a picture of herself in handcuffs and wrote, “Wish granted”

@uorfi_ had her own way of fulfilling her trollers' wishes of seeing her in handcuffs. The actress recently had an FIR filed against her by a politician. #UrfiJaved pic.twitter.com/MCywhFhs5U — Pragativadi (@PragativadiNews) January 7, 2023

Dressed in a black lace outfit, Urfi also shared a video captioned as, “Y’all really wanted to see me in handcuffs. Right? Wish granted.”

This comes after BJP politician Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against her for ‘indulging in nudity’ and shared her views on her Twitter handle.

For the unversed, BJP politician Chitra Wagh shared Urfi’s video in a black cutout top in Mumbai and accused her of “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai”. Adding that Urfi should be arrested she further wrote, “On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion.”

Urfi Javed hit back at the BJP leader sharing a long note about Chitra Wagh and her accusations. “I don’t even want a trial or that bullshit, I’m ready to go jail right now if you disclose your and your family members assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for that women Mrs Chitra Wagh!”, wrote Bigg Boss star.