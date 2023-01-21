Wipro Lays Off 432 Freshers Citing Poor Performance

New Delhi: IT major Wipro has laid off 432 freshers due to their poor performance on internal assessment tests, reported news agency IANS.

The report said that all of the impacted employees have received letters of termination from the corporation explaining that they have failed to perform despite receiving proper training.

According to IANS sources, the termination letter stated that the employees were responsible for covering the remaining Rs 75,000 of the company’s training expenses. However, the sum is being waived. The letter states, “We wish to tell you that the training cost of Rs 75,000 which you are required to pay, will be waived altogether.”

“At Wipro, we take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards, we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work,” the company said in a statement as reported by MoneyControl.

The report cited the email sent to terminated employment as stating they had to achieve the “necessary technical criteria so as to demonstrate your preparedness to commence work” as part of the onboarding process.