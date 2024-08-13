Wipro CTO Subha Tatavarti resigns to pursue opportunities outside company

Bengaluru: Subha Tatavarti, Wipro’s Chief Technology Officer, tendered her resignation on August 12, effective at the end of business hours on August 16, 2024, according to a company exchange filing. Tatavarti, who joined Wipro in March 2021 and was based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is leaving to explore opportunities outside of Wipro.

This announcement follows several high-profile departures from Wipro in recent quarters. On May 17, Chief Operating Officer Amit Choudhary resigned to seek opportunities elsewhere. He was succeeded by Sanjeev Jain, who is based in Bengaluru.

Earlier, on May 10, Anis Chenchah, president of Wipro’s Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) operations, also resigned. In addition to these changes, Wipro has been integrating Google Cloud’s Gen AI tools, including Gemini models, for its employees and partnering with US-based Cyble to provide AI-driven cybersecurity risk management solutions.

Tatavarti’s exit marks the third significant departure from Wipro following those of Choudhary and Chenchah. These resignations occurred after the resignation of former CEO Thierry Delaporte on April 6. Notably, Choudhary, Chenchah, and Delaporte have all previously worked at Capgemini, headquartered in France.

Analysts have described the series of resignations as strategic, suggesting that bringing in an external CEO could lead to a period of transition and structural changes within the company.