Winter Witness: Nature Trapped The Secrecy Of Ecosystem In Bhitarkanika

Bhubaneswar: Tourist from all over the world calls for Bhitarkanika round the clock following its beauty and diversity especially in Winters.

Winter that falls in the months of October to March is a pleasant time to witness the ultimate beauty of the National Park.

Bhitarkanika is India’s second-largest mangrove ecosystem after the Sunderbans. The National park is essentially a network of creeks and canals that are inundated with waters from rivers Brahmani, Baitarani, Dhamra, and Patasala forming a unique ecosystem.

While you are at Bhitarkanika, be sure to experience the below list of must-try activities.

Boating – take the boat ride though the network of creeks and canals and watch the inhabitants of the Mini Amazon of India.

Birding – For bird lovers, Bhitarkanika spoils you for choices. There are eight varieties of Kingfisher birds alone, apart from a host of native and migratory birds.

The actual pleasure for bird-lovers comes with the arrival of the migratory birds from Europe and Central Asia.

Tourists can see many varieties of migratory birds including different species of kingfishers.

Apart from birds, Bhitarkanika is famous for its wide and dense mangrove forest and crocodile reserve. The olive ridley turtles also come out to lay their eggs on the beach.