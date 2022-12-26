Winter Storm Across Large Parts Of US; Death Toll Rises To 26

The death toll from the winter storm that marched across most of the contiguous United States, bringing record-breaking cold, and gusty winds, has reached to 26.

The National Weather Service estimated that much of the nation’s 330 million residents were under some sort of winter weather alert.

All kinds of transportation – planes, trains, and vehicles – were disrupted due to the storm this holiday weekend, closing hundreds of miles of road and air travel cancellations.

Governors in Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming declared states of emergency. In Indiana, Colorado and Missouri, governors activated the National Guard.

There have been more than 2,600 flight cancellations nationwide as of Saturday afternoon, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. More than 6,000 flights have also been delayed so far on Saturday.