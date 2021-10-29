Vegetable Pasta Soup
Winter Special Recipe: Make Vegetable Pasta Soup

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Vegetable pasta soup is a very easy recipe that can be prepared in no time. Loaded with all the goodness of mix-vegetables, spices, and pasta this soup will be comforting and warming.

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 tsp olive oil
  • 1 inch ginger (finely chopped)
  • 3  clove garlic (sliced)
  • 2 tbsp coriander
  • ½ onion (finely chopped)
  • ½ carrot (chopped)
  • ¼ red capsicum (chopped)
  • 5 beans (chopped)
  • 2 tbsp sweet corn
  • ¼ tsp pepper powder
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes
  • ½ tsp mixed herbs
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 4 cup water
  • 1 cup pasta (bowtie)
  • 10 cherry tomato
  • 2 tbsp spring onion (chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, in a large wok heat 3 tsp olive oil. saute 1-inch ginger, 3 clove garlic, and 2 tbsp coriander.
  2. Now add ½ onion and saute slightly.
  3. Further, add ½ carrot, ¼ red capsicum, 5 beans, and 2 tbsp sweet corn.
  4. Stir fry on high flame keeping the vegetables crunchy.
  5. Now add ¼ tsp pepper powder, ½ tsp chilli flakes, ½ tsp mixed herbs, and ½ tsp salt.
  6. Stir fry for a minute until the spices turn aromatic.
  7. Pour 4 cups of water and get the water to a rolling boil.
  8. Add in 1 cup pasta, 10 cherry tomatoes. I have used macaroni pasta, you can use the shape of your choice.
  9. Boil for 10 minutes or until the pasta is cooked yet al dente.
  10. Finally, add 2 tbsp spring onion enjoy pasta soup piping hot.
