Winter Special Recipe: Make Vegetable Pasta Soup

New Delhi: Vegetable pasta soup is a very easy recipe that can be prepared in no time. Loaded with all the goodness of mix-vegetables, spices, and pasta this soup will be comforting and warming.

INGREDIENTS

3 tsp olive oil

1 inch ginger (finely chopped)

3 clove garlic (sliced)

2 tbsp coriander

½ onion (finely chopped)

½ carrot (chopped)

¼ red capsicum (chopped)

5 beans (chopped)

2 tbsp sweet corn

¼ tsp pepper powder

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp mixed herbs

½ tsp salt

4 cup water

1 cup pasta (bowtie)

10 cherry tomato

2 tbsp spring onion (chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS