Winter Special Recipe: Make Vegetable Pasta Soup
New Delhi: Vegetable pasta soup is a very easy recipe that can be prepared in no time. Loaded with all the goodness of mix-vegetables, spices, and pasta this soup will be comforting and warming.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tsp olive oil
- 1 inch ginger (finely chopped)
- 3 clove garlic (sliced)
- 2 tbsp coriander
- ½ onion (finely chopped)
- ½ carrot (chopped)
- ¼ red capsicum (chopped)
- 5 beans (chopped)
- 2 tbsp sweet corn
- ¼ tsp pepper powder
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
- ½ tsp mixed herbs
- ½ tsp salt
- 4 cup water
- 1 cup pasta (bowtie)
- 10 cherry tomato
- 2 tbsp spring onion (chopped)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, in a large wok heat 3 tsp olive oil. saute 1-inch ginger, 3 clove garlic, and 2 tbsp coriander.
- Now add ½ onion and saute slightly.
- Further, add ½ carrot, ¼ red capsicum, 5 beans, and 2 tbsp sweet corn.
- Stir fry on high flame keeping the vegetables crunchy.
- Now add ¼ tsp pepper powder, ½ tsp chilli flakes, ½ tsp mixed herbs, and ½ tsp salt.
- Stir fry for a minute until the spices turn aromatic.
- Pour 4 cups of water and get the water to a rolling boil.
- Add in 1 cup pasta, 10 cherry tomatoes. I have used macaroni pasta, you can use the shape of your choice.
- Boil for 10 minutes or until the pasta is cooked yet al dente.
- Finally, add 2 tbsp spring onion enjoy pasta soup piping hot.