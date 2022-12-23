Winter Session Of Parliament Adjourned Sine Die Ahead Of Schedule

New Delhi: The Winter Session, 2022 of Parliament which commenced on Wednesday, the 7th of December, 2022 has been adjourned sine die on Friday the 23rd of December, 2022. Speaking about the Winter Session, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Prahlad Joshi stated that the Winter Session, 2022 provided 13 sittings spread over a period of 17 days.

The Minister while addressing a Press conference in the Parliament premises said, the Session, which was originally scheduled to have 17 sittings from 7th of December, 2022 to 29th of December, 2022, was curtailed due to completion of essential Government Business and on the recommendations of Business Advisory Committees (BACs) of both Houses of Parliament. BACs of the Houses took cognizance of demand and sentiments of Members of Parliament across party lines for Christmas/Year end celebrations. Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan were present in the press conference.

During the Session, First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23 and Demands for Excess Grant for 2019-20 were discussed and voted in full and the related Appropriation Bills were introduced, discussed and passed by Lok Sabha on 14.12.2022 after a debate of about 11 hours. Rajya Sabha returned these Bills on 21.12.2022 after a debate of about 9 hours, said the Minister Joshi.

Joshi further said that Two Bill namely “the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022” to strengthen governance, enhancing transparency, increasing accountability and reforming electoral process, etc. in the Multi State Cooperative Societies by supplementing existing legislation and incorporating the provisions of Ninety-seventh Constitutional amendment & to improve monitoring mechanism and ensuring ease of doing business for Multi-State cooperative societies and “ the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022” to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business were referred to the Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament after motion having been adopted in the respective Houses after their introduction.

The Minister added that during the Session 9 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. 7 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 9 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Session is 9. Some of the major Bills passed by both Houses during the Session are:

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022 seeks to increase the species protected under the law, and implement the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to (a) mandate use of non-fossil sources, including Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia, Biomass and Ethanol for energy and feedstock; (b) establish Carbon Markets; (c) bring large residential buildings within the fold of Energy Conservation regime; (d) enhance the scope of Energy Conservation Building Code; (e) amend penalty provisions; (f) increase members in the Governing Council of Bureau of Energy Efficiency; (g) empower the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions to make regulations for smooth discharge of its functions. The New Delhi Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022 proposes to change the name of the Centre from New Delhi International Arbitration Centre to India International Arbitration Centre so that a unique identity of the institute of national importance as conferred on it by law is evident and reflects its true objective. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (Uttar Pradesh) Order, 1967 to exclude Gond community as a Scheduled Caste in four districts of Uttar Pradesh: (i) Chandauli, (ii) Kushinagar, (iii) Sant Kabir Nagar, and (iv) Bhadohi and recognise them as a Scheduled Tribe in these four districts. The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022 proposes to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in the State of Tamil Nadu to include the Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Karnataka to include Betta-Kuruba as a synonym for the Kadu Kuruba community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka. Shri Joshi told that Lists of Bills introduced in Lok Sabha, Bills passed by Lok Sabha, Bills passed by Rajya Sabha and Bills passed by both the Houses are attached in Annexure.

Two Short Duration Discussions under Rule 193 were held in Lok Sabha on:

“The problem of drug abuse in the Country and steps taken by the Government

thereon”; and

(ii) Further discussion on “the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government” resumed and concluded.

More than 15 Hrs. were devoted to these two discussions in which 119 Members across party lines participated.

In the Rajya Sabha, one Short Duration Discussion under Rule 176, was held on “Serious Effects of Global Warming and the need for remedial steps to tackle it” which engaged 17 members for about 3 hours.

The productivity of Lok Sabha was approx. 97% and that of Rajya Sabha was approx.103 %.

Legislative Business Transacted During the 10th Session Of 17th Lok Sabha and 258th Session Of Rajya Sabha (Winter Session)

I – BILLS INTRODUCED IN LOK SABHA

The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022

The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022

II – BILLS PASSED BY LOK SABHA

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022

The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022

*The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

III – BILLS PASSED BY RAJYA SABHA

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The New Delhi Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022

The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022

The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022

IV – BILLS PASSED BY BOTH THE HOUSES OF PARLIAMENT