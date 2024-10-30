Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin on November 26. The session will continue till December 31.
As per a notification by the Parliamentary Affairs Department, the first supplementary statement of expenditure for 2024-25 will be presented on the first day of the session on November 26.
The Demands for Grants on the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2024-25 will be presented on December 2. The Private Members’ Business (Bills & Resolutions) will be tabled on November 29, December 6, December 13, 20, and 27.
