Winter Session of Odisha Assembly To Commence From Nov 21

As per the provisional calendar of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the fourteenth session of the Sixteenth Assembly will commence on November 21 and conclude on December 30.

The winter session will have a total of 30 business days. While the House will transact official business for 23 days, six days have been reserved for Private Members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions).

On the occasion of Rasa Purnima on November 27 and Christmas on December 25, the Assembly will remain closed for holidays. The Assembly will also not meet on November 25 and 26, the calendar stated.