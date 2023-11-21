Winter session of Odisha Assembly starts, Saluga Pradhan becomes deputy speaker

Bhubaneswar: The Winter session of the Odisha Assembly started on Tuesday it will continue till December 30, said reliable reports.

At the start of the session, Saluga Pradhan became the deputy speaker. He was a candidate from BJD and was uncontested for the post. Saluga Pradhan had filed his nomination for Odisha Deputy Speaker elections on November 20.

It is worth mentioning here that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) member and Deputy Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Rajanikant Singh has resigned from his position on November 8, 2023.