Winter Session: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over various issues on Tuesday.

The House proceedings were disrupted for the second straight day after members of the TRS shouted slogans and displayed placards standing in the Well of the House while other Opposition members, including from Congress and Left parties, sought to raise certain issues from their seats.

Later, members from the Congress, NCP, Left parties and DMK walked out of the House.

However, Trinamool Congress members neither joined the protests nor walked out.

Soon after a new member took the oath and the first question of the Question Hour was taken up, members of TRS trooped into the Well demanding a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) as well as compensation for the families of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the farm laws.

Appealing to the members to go back to their seats, the Speaker said they should discuss issues during the Question Hour.

The Speaker repeatedly asserted but as the ruckus continued, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.