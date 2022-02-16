Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva, Russian figure skater at center of doping test controversy, performs before tearing up

Beijing: Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian Olympic Committee figure skater at the center of a doping test controversy, broke down in tears after her solo performance during Tuesday’s singles figure skating event.

Despite news of a failed drug test coming to light in the days before her individual event, Valieva was allowed to compete following an expedited legal battle over her Olympic eligibility. All eyes were on the teenager as she took the ice for the women’s short program.

And once the highly-anticipated performance was over, Valieva was overcome with emotion.

Valieva tested positive for the banned heart drug Trimetazidine in December. The World Anti-Doping Agency categorizes the drug as a “hormone and metabolic modulator,” per the Associated Press.