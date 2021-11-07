Winners Of Pradyumna Bal Prativa Bikash Samman Announced

Bhubaneswar: The winners of, Pradyumna Bal Prativa Bikash Samman, have been announced. The awards will be presented at a special event on the 89th birth anniversary of Pragativadi Founder Pradyumna Bal tomorrow, on Monday.

Here’s The Full List Of Awardees:

Essay (Junior Category)

Tanisha Swain, Class X Student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Apartibindha New Colony in Bhadrak bagged the first place while the second place was secured by DM Sanidhya of Keshavdham Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir of Cuttack and the third place was secured by Suvendu Sara of Odong Govt High School, Jajpur.

Anya Anwesha Mishra, Kendriya Vidyalay, Dhenkanal and Pritipragyan Jena of Jajpur road Kendriya Vidyalay were selected for the Consolation prize.

Essay (Senior Category)

Lopamudra Mohanty, Sarala Mahavidyalaya, Rahama, Jagatsinghpur secured the first position, Suryasnatta Das, Utkal University of Law College, Vanivihar, stood 2nd while Yash Mohanty of St Xavier’s High school, Kedargouri, BBSR secured the 3rd place.

Similarly, Ruchismita Pani, Ravenshaw College, Cuttack, and Madhusmita Tarenia Khurda of PN Auto college Khurda have been selected for the consolation.

Art (Junior Category)

K Kabyashri of BBOA School and Junior College, secured the first position, Aryan Rajendra Yadav of Maharashtra’s Satara district bagged the second position while the third position was secured by D Ipsita of Ramnagar, Ganjam district.

Consolation

Dudul Mohanty, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Talabania, Puri

Arpita Pradhan, Little Hearts Toddlers Academy, Angul

Art (Senior Category)

Kapirdhwaja Behera, Aryan Institute of Engineering and Technology Bhubaneswar, got the first place while Sudeep Malik, of Dhauli College Of Arts And Crafts and Manoj Kabasi, B Sc final year student of KISS University, secured the 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

Consolation

Ananya Tripathy, Dhenkanal Women’s College

Sradhanjali Mohanty , Madhusudhan Law College, Cuttack

The competition began on September 21 and the last date was set as October 30.

A panel comprising of SYFT Chairman Sarat Chandra Pradhan, Raghunath Higher Secondary School Principal Dr. Tapan Kumar Jena, Banamailipur College Professor Ranjan Kumar Pradhan, Dhauli College of Art and crafts Principal Chandan Samal and artist Pradip Kumar Pande shortlisted the names and finalised the winners.

Committee Chief Convener Lalitendu Pattnayak along with others coordinated the competition.