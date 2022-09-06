Windsor Labour Day Parade returns after two years

Windsor: The Windsor Labour Day Parade returned for the first time since 2019, and local unions were out to celebrate.

Local politicians and candidates for Windsor city council were among those joining the celebrations.

“Unions are here to move people forward,” said Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy. “Whether you’re a part-time worker, full-time worker, whether you’re in the gig economy, whatever economy you’re in, it’s important to have unions and continue to move forward.”

The parade started at the headquarters of Unifor Local 444, with unions assembling along Turner Road.

Speeches were made at the Fogolar, led by Mario Spagnuolo, interim president of the Windsor and District Labour Council. He called on the Ford government to do more to help labour unions in the province make a livable wage.