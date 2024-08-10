Windergy India 2024 Highlights India’s Vision for a Sustainable Future

Bhubaneswar: India, a global leader in wind power, currently ranks fourth in Wind Energy Installation globally and continues to witness remarkable progress in the renewable energy landscape. As of June 2024, India’s installed wind power capacity exceeds 46,656 MW, making it one of the largest producers and advocates for developing wind energy, both indigenously and globally.

The wind energy sector significantly contributes to India’s renewable energy targets and offers various socio-economic benefits. Wind farms create employment opportunities, especially in rural areas, during the construction and operation phases. Moreover, wind energy helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy security, and provide access to clean electricity.

With a coastline exceeding 7000 kms holding the potential to generate 500 GW of offshore wind capacity, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have ambitious plans to contribute to the Net Zero 2070 target. Both the central and state governments actively work on the policy and regulatory framework to streamline the development process, ensure environmental sustainability, and attract investments in this sector.

Recently, the Union Cabinet approved 1 GW offshore wind energy projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, with a total outlay of Rs 7,453 crore. The aim is to produce 3.72 billion units of renewable electricity annually and reduce 2.98 million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually for 25 years, according to the government. This decision highlights India’s commitment to building and empowering the country’s energy requirements solely on renewable and sustainable resources.

Technological advancements enable the installation of larger wind turbines with higher capacities, leading to substantial growth in the overall capacity of wind power projects across the country. The winds of change are evident, but they also need direction to unify efforts. This is where Windergy India has revolutionised the industry, marking a milestone that changed the wind energy game in the nation.

Windergy India 2024, the premier industry platform dedicated to the wind energy sector, is set to showcase its immense potential and lucrative opportunities for the sixth time, from 23-25 October 2024 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Tamil Nadu.

Windergy India, recognised recently as India’s Fast-Growing Show at the Exhibition Excellence Awards 2024, brings together innovators, policymakers, regulators, and key players in the wind energy industry. The Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) hosts this event in collaboration with PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based Trade Fair Organiser.

In its sixth edition, Windergy India 2024 is supported by the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The three-day trade fair and expo, under the aegis of the Make in India initiative, will feature representations from wind-rich states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Windergy India will also host pavilions from Denmark and Spain, demonstrating their dedication to collaborating with India in advancing the wind energy sector. The United Kingdom will join the expo as one of the partner countries, with more countries in the pipeline. The trade fair will showcase exhibitors from various countries, including Germany, Spain, France, the United States of America, China, Sweden, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Brazil, and Japan, making Windergy India a truly global event.

Windergy India aims to bring together the entire wind energy ecosystem. Industry stakeholders like Envision Energy will associate with Windergy India 2024 as our Platinum Partner, while Suzlon Energy and Everrenew Energy Pvt Ltd will be the Silver Partners. Other partners include Winergy, LM Wind Power, NeXHS, Exxon Mobil, Leap Green Energy, and UL Solutions. We are also proud to gain the invaluable support of esteemed associations such as Wind Independent Power Producers Association (WIPPA), International Solar Alliance (ISA), Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ), Green Hydrogen Association (GHO), Indian Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Indian Wind Power Association (IWPA), Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), Composites Excellence Centre of Asia (CECA), Danish Energy Export, and Hydraulic Trailer Owners Association (HTOA). Our partnerships and tie-ups with esteemed national and international associations will play a crucial role in bringing together wind energy professionals from India and around the world.

Windergy India 2024 will feature approximately 300 exhibitors, with an expected visitor count of 10,000 this year. Our exhibitors comprise Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Component Manufacturing, Composites, Drones, Electrical Components, Fibre Optic Attenuators, Filtration, Gripping Solutions, Hydraulics, Industrial Automation, Industrial Equipment, Aluminium Material Coating, Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Laser Projection Systems, Lifts, Cranes, Logistics Solutions, Lubrication, Mechanical Power Transmission Products, Offshore Engineering, Service Providers, Software Solutions, Technical Consultants, and the Media. Some prominent exhibitors at Windergy India 2024 include Adani Winds, Jindal Steel and Power, Nabros Transport, Mtandt Group, Drives & Drives, IRM Offshores & Marine Engineers, RS Windtech Engineers, Windplus, WEG Industries, and Sany Winds.

Windergy India 2024, while highlighting the need for technology and innovation, will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to explore the latest trends, technologies, and business opportunities in the domain. With a large exhibition area hosting the trade fair, conferences, and round tables, the event promises to be an unparalleled gathering of thought leaders and game changers driving the sustainable energy revolution. The Conference topic for Windergy India 2024, ‘Wind: Powering India’s Energy Transition,’ represents our commitment to driving India’s journey towards a sustainable and greener future. The conference is designed to be a platform for disruptive thoughts and ideas with a series of informative panel discussions focusing on policy and regulatory frameworks, market trends, financing options, and cutting-edge technological advancements.

Windergy India has experienced tremendous growth since its debut in 2012 as a biannual show, and it is now organised annually. The expo has reached another milestone in its journey with its sixth iteration, with the organisers adding another hall to accommodate the growing interest and space requests from exhibitors.

The event serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, business networking, and showcasing the latest advancements in the wind power industry. We invite all stakeholders, professionals, and enthusiasts from the wind power sector to join us at Windergy India 2024 and be part of the renewable energy revolution.