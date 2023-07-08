Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas Downs Djere to Cruise into Last 16

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a fourth-round spot with a straight-sets victory against Laslo Djere on Saturday at Wimbledon.

The fifth-seeded Greek prevailed 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4 on No. 2 Court at the All England Club to reach the last 16 for the second time at the grass-court major.

Tsitsipas held his nerve at the tail end of tight first and second sets before a confident third-set display booked a fourth-round clash against Christopher Eubanks in London.

Due to persistent rain in London, Tsitsipas’ five-set opening win against Dominic Thiem took place across Tuesday and Wednesday in the U.K. capital, while his second-round victory against two-time champion Andy Murray, which also went the distance, was spread across Thursday and Friday. After converting three of his four break points against Djere, the 24-year-old became the first Greek player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on multiple occasions.

Djere had competed well in the opening set of his fourth Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting with Tsitsipas, but the Serbian was left to rue a pair of double faults in the 10th game as the Greek claimed a decisive break to move ahead. Tsitsipas then fought hard to stick with his opponent in the second set, when he rallied from 1-3 to force a tie-break in which he recovered from 1/3 to prevail and assume complete control of the match.

By then striking the ball cleanly off both wings, Tsitsipas surged to an ultimately unassailable 3-1 lead in the third set. The resilience he displayed in his victory was reflected by his lower winners tally of 26 compared to Djere’s 32.

Moments before Tsitsipas completed his two-hour, 10-minute victory, Mallorca champion Eubanks had booked his own fourth-round spot by downing Christopher O’Connell 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(2) on Court 18.