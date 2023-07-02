Wimbledon 2023: Sania Mirza To Participate I Where To Watch, Full Schedule

The Wimbledon Championships 2023 is scheduled to start at the prestigious All England Club in London, UK on Monday, July 3 and conclude on July 16.

All Wimbledon 2023 tennis matches will be live-streamed in India.

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, who retired from professional tennis earlier this year, is expected to play in the Ladies Legends Invitation Doubles event at Wimbledon 2023. She will partner Great Britain’s Johanna Konta for the invitational event for former players.

Swiss legend Martina Hingis, Sania’s one-time doubles partner, will also be part of the Legends Invitation Doubles event.

Ankita Raina was the only Indian tennis player to take part in the Wimbledon 2023 singles competition. However, Ankita Raina, world No. 197, lost 3-6, 6(5)-7(7), 1-6 in the first round of the qualifiers against world No. 167 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain.

Rohan Bopanna will team up with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden in men’s doubles. The Indian-Australian duo has been in top form this season, having won Qatar Open and Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 titles in 2023. They are seeded sixth in men’s doubles and will face the Argentinian pair of Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martín Etcheverry in the first round. The mixed doubles draw for Wimbledon 2023 isn’t out yet.

The third Grand Slam of the year and the only one played on grass courts, will see Serbian legend Novak Djokovic chase multiple records. A title at Wimbledon 2023 will see Djokovic match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles in men’s singles.

With Rafael Nadal also out with an injury, the top player standing in the path of world No. 2 Djokovic will be world No. 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz from Spain.

One of the most exciting first-round matches will see Australian Open 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, seeded fifth, take on the 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria. The winner will potentially be up against two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, currently ranked 39th and unseeded.

The seedings at Wimbledon 2023 were determined based on the current ATP and WTA rankings of men’s and women’s players, respectively.

In women’s singles, defending champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is seeded third. Poland’s Iga Swiatek, ranked No. 1 since April last year, is the top seed followed by Aryna Sabalenka. Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, the previous edition’s finalist, is seeded sixth.

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams will also play. The 43-year-old American will take on Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Elina Svitolina in the opening round. Both tennis players have been given wild-card entries.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 live in India

Select Wimbledon 2023 tennis matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Select HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Wimbledon 2023 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Wimbledon 2023 tennis schedule

July 3, Monday

First round – men’s and women’s singles

July 4, Tuesday

First round – men’s and women’s singles

July 5, Wednesday

Second round – men’s and women’s singles

First round – men’s and women’s doubles

July 6, Thursday

Second round – men’s and women’s singles

First round – men’s and women’s doubles

July 7, Friday

Third round – men’s and women’s singles

Second round – men’s and women’s doubles

First round – mixed doubles

July 8, Saturday

Third round – men’s and women’s singles

Second round – men’s and women’s doubles

First round – mixed doubles

July 9, Sunday

Fourth round – men’s and women’s singles

Third round – men’s and women’s doubles

Second round – mixed doubles

July 10, Monday

Fourth round – men’s and women’s singles

Third round – men’s and women’s doubles

Quarter-finals – mixed doubles

July 11, Tuesday

Quarter-finals – men’s and women’s singles

Quarter-finals – men’s and women’s doubles

Semi-finals – Mixed doubles

July 12, Wednesday

Quarter-finals – men’s and women’s singles

Quarter-finals – men’s and women’s doubles

July 13, Thursday

Semi-finals – women’s singles

Semi-finals – men’s doubles

Final – Mixed doubles

July 14, Friday

Semi-finals – men’s singles

Semi-finals – women’s doubles

July 15, Saturday

Final – women’s singles

Final – men’s doubles

July 16, Sunday