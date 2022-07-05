Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic Pair Reaches Mixed Doubles Semi-final

Wimbledon: Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic reached their maiden mixed doubles semi-final at Wimbledon on Monday.

The pair outclassed 4th seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers in a thrilling 3-set battle n the quarter-final match.

Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic will take on the winners of the final quarter-final match between Robert Farah/Jelena Ostapenko, the seventh seeds, and second seeds Neil Skupsi and Desirae Krawczyk.

Notably, Sania and Pavic had advanced to the quarter-finals after their second-round oppoenents Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan gave a walkover.