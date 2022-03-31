Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap; Academy initiates ‘disciplinary proceedings’

Los Angeles: Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony after hitting Chris Rock but refused, the Academy said recently.

The body also says it has initiated “disciplinary proceedings” against Smith.

Smith slapped Rock after the comic made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia.

The actor – who won the first Oscar of his career at the ceremony – has since apologised.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has “initiated disciplinary proceedings” against actor Will Smith over his actions at Sunday’s Oscars, the group announced on Wednesday.

“Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” the organisation behind the Oscars said in a statement.

“Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment,” the statement added. “We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

Another board meeting is set to take place on April 18, at which time, “the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct,” the statement said.

“Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response,” the statement said.