Will Resign If Needed, Says MSCBU VC Over Power Outage During Prez Event

Baripada: Expressing regret over the power disruption during President Droupadi Murmu’s programme, the vice chancellor of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (MSCBU) Prof Santosh Tripathy took the onus of the blunder in the mega VIP event.

“I blame myself for such blunder. I am not one to shirk responsibility. I apologize for the unfortunate incident. If I have to resign, I will do it,” Tripathy said.

The building was constructed by IDCO. A generator was also arranged for power back up. There was a dedicated generator kept on standby. Unfortunately, that didn’t work, he said.

“We felt ashamed of it. An inquiry has been ordered for which a 3-member committee has been formed. It will submit its report by May 12. Action will be taken based on the report,” Tripathy added.

There was a sudden power outage while the President was delivering his speech at the convocation ceremony of MSCB University. The entire auditorium went into darkness. The President spoke in the dim light as the power disruption continued for nine minutes. Even the bodyguards of the President were not visible.

The snag at the high-security programme lasted from 11.56 am to 12.05 pm. It took place barely a few minutes after Murmu’s speech. However, the President continued her speech as the mike system at the venue was unaffected. The president had to read the speech using the podium’s dim light.

The President was at the University to attend the 12th convocation. Before the President, Governor Ganeshi Lal had addressed the audience. Murmu was addressing the convocation on the third and last day of her visit to Mayurbhanj in Odisha, her home district.